Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

