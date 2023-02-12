Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $489.54 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Travelers Companies worth $489,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

TRV opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock worth $39,508,499. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

