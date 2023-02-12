Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $765,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.