Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 149,752 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $529,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

RTX opened at $100.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.