Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Cisco Systems worth $560,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 155,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.26 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.