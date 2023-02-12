Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 232,557 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,172,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 232,557 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,319,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Walmart Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

