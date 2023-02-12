Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $192,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Diodes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Diodes by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

