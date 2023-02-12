Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,378 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $42,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE D opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

