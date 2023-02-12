Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
Dorian LPG stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $908.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.
Insider Activity at Dorian LPG
In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,804 shares of company stock worth $2,734,080 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
Read More
