Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $908.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,804 shares of company stock worth $2,734,080 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Read More

