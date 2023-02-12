Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) vs. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head to Head Contrast

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.35 billion 2.19 $131.53 million $4.35 21.60 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 4.92

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dorman Products and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dorman Products currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 604.45%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 8.45% 16.43% 9.22% Cepton N/A N/A -139.24%

Summary

Dorman Products beats Cepton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.