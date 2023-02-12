Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Holdings Lessened by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the period. Doximity comprises 6.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Doximity worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of DOCS traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. 8,096,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

