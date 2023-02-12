DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.