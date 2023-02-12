DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
KSM opened at $8.72 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
