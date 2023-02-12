DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

KSM opened at $8.72 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

