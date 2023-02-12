DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 217.9% in January

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 11,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,183. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.