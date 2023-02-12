E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.96.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

