EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

EGP opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.02. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

