Efforce (WOZX) Reaches Market Cap of $33.63 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $647,063.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00432531 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,299.18 or 0.28651619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.