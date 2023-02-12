Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $48.90 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and $19,989.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016180 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,278,491 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.