Elequin Capital LP Buys 1,500 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.29% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 227,149 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

