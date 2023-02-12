Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,600 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,573. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

