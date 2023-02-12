Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWNI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 147,841 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 137.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 137,826 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth $211,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWNI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,402. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

