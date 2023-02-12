Elequin Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Urban Edge Properties accounts for 0.9% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:UE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

