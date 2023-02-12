Elequin Capital LP Sells 11,965 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Elequin Capital LP lessened its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

NYSE APGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

