Elequin Capital LP Sells 171 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Elequin Capital LP reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $2,970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 117.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $133.87. 1,861,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,671. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $288.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

