Elequin Capital LP Sells 18,940 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Elequin Capital LP lessened its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dryden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCV remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. 1,136,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,076. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

