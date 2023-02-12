Elequin Capital LP Takes $31,000 Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLME. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FLME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flame Acquisition

About Flame Acquisition

In other news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

