ELIS Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $1,620.17 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12572178 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,567.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

