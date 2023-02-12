Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Block were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,467 shares of company stock worth $21,350,779 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.23 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

