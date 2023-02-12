Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.25 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

