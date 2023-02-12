Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $222.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

