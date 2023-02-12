Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

