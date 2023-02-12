Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,247 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

