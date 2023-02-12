Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,990 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.