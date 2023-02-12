Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 718 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $271.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 439.68% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

