Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.89.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

