Emocoin (EMO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Emocoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

