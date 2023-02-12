Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,800 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HHC opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

