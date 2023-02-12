Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,475 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

