Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.67 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NVS opened at $86.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

