Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9.56 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 405.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

