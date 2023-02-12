Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $5.62 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

