Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.33 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 583,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 580,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

