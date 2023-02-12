Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

