Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Sell”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.71.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.12. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The stock has a market cap of C$109.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 126.48%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

