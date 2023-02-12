Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Energi has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $140,511.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00080303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00061382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025589 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

