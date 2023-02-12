Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

