EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENS. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ENS stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.
Institutional Trading of EnerSys
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
