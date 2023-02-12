Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

