Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 1st

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

