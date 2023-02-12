EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 880.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,913 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.8% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $60,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

